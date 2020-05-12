Charlton Athletic: Lee Bowyer says using points per game to decide season not fair

Lee Bowyer guided Charlton to promotion from League One last season

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer says using points per game to decide the final Championship table if the season is cut short would be "scandalous".

Like the Premier League, doubts remain over whether the 2019-20 EFL campaign, suspended because of coronavirus, can be played to a full conclusion.

If the season is cancelled, points per game may be used as a deciding factor.

But Bowyer, whose side are 22nd in the Championship and would be relegated, said that method "wouldn't be fair".

"We've played 37 games and for 36 of the games we've not been in the bottom three," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We've then played Middlesbrough in our last game, we got beat and they climbed above us and we fell into the bottom three for the first time all season.

"Our next game was against Hull away, who had a lot of injuries and were on the slide, and I would've fancied us to go up there on the Saturday and get the win, but then it got called off.

"If we'd have played them and won we'd have been out of the bottom three and climbed two or three places again. There's only a point or two between several teams.

"Our argument would be - me, obviously being the Charlton manager - is that wouldn't be right. It wouldn't be fair, we've only been in there for one week and to just send us down after that would be scandalous.

"There's 27 more points to play for, so you can't just go on one week, everything gets shut down and everything revolves around that. It wouldn't be right. It doesn't sit right with me."