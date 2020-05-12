Celtic 'satisfied' no wrongdoing at SPFL after vote against inquiry

  • From the section Celtic
Celtic's League Cup success in December was their 10th consecutive trophy in domestic football
Celtic have welcomed the rejection of an independent inquiry into the SPFL's vote to end the lower-league season.

Twenty-seven clubs voted against an inquiry, with 13 clubs backing Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer's call for an investigation and two abstentions.

Celtic say they are satisfied there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the SPFL board or executive, and no need for such an inquiry.

They urged Scottish football to "make the best of this awful situation".

More to follow.

