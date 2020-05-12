Rangers say clubs have lost faith in SPFL despite vote

Rangers say member clubs have lost confidence in the SPFL

Rangers say "the status quo cannot hold" despite clubs rejecting their call for an independent inquiry into the SPFL's vote to end the season.

Thirteen clubs backed Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer's call for an inquiry, with 27 against and two abstentions.

The Ibrox club said the vote "has erased the false narrative of this issue simply being a conflict between one club and the SPFL".

It added that many member clubs had lost faith in the SPFL leadership.

Following a vote at Tuesday's EGM on whether April's ballot to end the lower league season should be investigated, SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said the game "cannot afford the distraction of further infighting or legal challenges".

However, Rangers said there are "serious issues and failings which remain to be addressed".

"All we sought was urgently required scrutiny, respect for all member clubs, fairness and transparency," the club said in a statement.

"Significantly, support for the Hearts, Stranraer and Rangers requisition spanned the four professional divisions. Member clubs, recognising the need for Scottish football to improve its governance and professionalism, have moved beyond sporting rivalries and it would be unwise to regard this result as any kind of endorsement of the SPFL executive.

"A management culture which not only fears accountability and scrutiny, but which actively campaigns against it, is unhealthy and breeds continued mistrust. This culture, so deeply embedded, must be addressed if Scottish football is to flourish.

"It is clear that many members have lost confidence in the SPFL leadership and the need for change will not diminish. The status quo cannot hold."