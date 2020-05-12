SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan urges July football return

Scottish football has been on hiatus since March

Scottish football "must do everything humanly possible" to resume "by the end of July", says SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

All Scottish sport has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football north of the border is suspended until 10 June under current guidelines.

"I'm sure we can all agree that the quicker we get back to playing football, the better," said MacLennan.

The Scottish Championship and Leagues One and Two were declared over in April while the SPFL board has the option to also curtail the Premiership if the outstanding 49 fixtures cannot be played.

The qualifying rounds of the Champions and Europa League usually take place in July.