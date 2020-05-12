Artem Biesiedin: Ukraine and Dynamo Kiev striker gets one-year doping ban

Artem Biesiedin has two international goals for Ukraine

Ukraine striker Artem Biesiedin has been banned for one year by Uefa after failing an anti-doping test.

Biesiedin, 24, recorded an adverse reading after playing for club side Dynamo Kiev against Malmo in the Europa League group stage in November.

The ban is backdated to 19 December, the date of his provisional suspension, and no appeal was lodged by the player.

Biesiedin, who has two international goals, will be free to play at Euro 2021 after the tournament was moved.

The event is scheduled to take place across 12 European cities this summer but has been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.