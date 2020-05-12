Shay Given: Ex-Premier League and Republic of Ireland keeper helping in fight against coronavirus

Given's charity has helped provide PPE masks to frontline workers

Football has been life for Shay Given.

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper who made his name in the Premier League at clubs like Newcastle United and Manchester City, has had an incredible career on the pitch, spanning an impressive 23 years.

However, the Donegal man has always had a great sense of charity. He is a long-serving patron for MacMillan Cancer, with his Fashion Kicks initiative previously raising over £1million for the charity.

In the absence of football, it felt right for the 43-year-old to direct his energy towards helping the fight against Covid 19.

"Every week we were reading about the shortage of masks, aprons and gloves for the frontline workers. It's probably easier to sit back and do nothing, but we thought that we could do something.

"So, a friend and I set up Care Given as a way of supporting the NHS and also frontline workers in the Republic of Ireland.

"It's mad to think that the people who are fighting Covid 19 for us are going into work sometimes not with the right equipment. This charity we hope can bring as much equipment as possible to help protect them from getting this terrible disease."

Media playback is not supported on this device Shay Given has been helping provide PPE to frontline workers

Supplying over 10,000 masks

To date, the not for profit organisation has raised enough money to supply over 10,000 masks directly to those who need them, with the first deliveries shipped this week.

"If people donate even as little as one pound, that's two masks. It's incredible what we can do for the people facing this virus straight on. Every little helps, we're all doing this voluntarily and one hundred per cent of the profits made goes directly to supplying PPE.

"The frontline workers are the real heroes, they're the ones keeping the world ticking over and we owe so much to them. We talk about footballers being heroes on the pitch, but these are the people saving lives and we can't be thankful enough for what they do."

Derby days

Given, who made 134 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, joined Derby County as a goalkeeping coach in June 2018, initially as part of Frank Lampard's backroom staff.

The 43-year-old remained at the club following Lampard's appointment as Chelsea manager and says he has been enjoying life at the Championship side.

"Things were good before lockdown, we were just getting on a bit of a run and thought we had an outside chance of making the play-offs.

"We were due to play Millwall the Saturday before the league began to postpone games. We trained as normal on the Friday morning, but were told that afternoon that the game was off and we have been at home since.

"But we need to stick together and follow the guidelines and hopefully we'll be back to normal sooner rather than later."

Goalkeeping coach Given has been working with Wayne Rooney at Derby County

Rooney impacts on and off the pitch

Since Lampard's departure, another high-profile name has joined the club in the form of former England captain Wayne Rooney, who signed from MLS side DC United in August 2019. Given says Rooney's presence and the experience of the game that he brings has been hugely beneficial.

"Wayne's been great, he's been a breath of fresh air. We sometimes share a lift together - he lives near me here as well.

"He's a fantastic football guy, a fantastic player still and he has an incredible football brain too, when it comes to different ideas. He's part of the coaching staff too, so he's in our meetings all the time and giving his opinions and ideas as well.

"You can see that one day, I'm sure he'll be a manager himself. But we feel on the coaching staff that he still has so much to offer on the pitch and yes, we'll tap into his brain on ideas off the pitch, but he's very much part of our team on the pitch.

"As I said, recently we went on a very good run, before lockdown and we looked like the play-offs was an outside chance. When you're winning in the Championship, anything is possible, and Wayne is a big part of that."