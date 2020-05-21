Premier League: Sterling? Kompany? Aguero? Pick your ultimate Man City title-winning XI

Which players would you select in your Manchester City title-winning XI?

Raheem Sterling? Yaya Toure? David Silva? The choices don't get any easier, do they?

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are the only multiple Premier League winners - and over the past few days we have asked you to pick your ultimate title-winning team for each club.

It is City's turn on Thursday, and this is no simple task with the club having lifted the trophy four times, winning their first in 2012.

Have a look at our selections below - we are only including players who have featured at least 10 times in one title-winning campaign - and pick your best XI.

The most-selected XIs for each club will be revealed on Friday, before you get the chance to pick your ultimate combined XI from those winning picks.

Do you go with former players or with the current crop? Here is the view from a couple of their former players.

Ex-City defender Joleon Lescott on the 2012 title-winning team compared to the current side: "The City team now is great of course but I'd argue our team was as good.

"We didn't play the same way but I don't think we were ever asked to play the same way. We were just asked to play the way we played under Roberto Mancini, and we did that - extremely well.

"And in terms of players, we had some ridiculous talent, and also some of the most consistent players there have been - James Milner and Gareth Barry are two of the most consistent players in the history of the Premier League."

Ex-City defender Micah Richards: "That title-winning team of 2011-12 is better than the City team now.

"Yes, the way City play is better now but in terms of player-for-player, our team back then was better. 100%. I would back us all day if we played them.

"The current City team can be got at, and people have realised that, so there is no way our defence now is better, in any way. The stats back that up with the number of clean sheets we kept that season - 17 in 38 league games.

"They play better and more attractive football - I would definitely give them that - but we had better players than they do, definitely."

Your selections will only be counted until 20:00 BST on Thursday and the results will be revealed on Friday.