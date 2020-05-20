Premier League: Terry? Kante? Hazard? Pick your Chelsea title-winning XI

Which players would make your Chelsea title-winning XI?

You've already picked your ultimate Arsenal and Manchester United title-winning teams, now it's Chelsea's turn.

And it doesn't get any easier.

The Blues have won the Premier League title five times with some of the league's best players involved in these triumphs.

Have a look at our selections below, we are only including players who have played at least 10 times in one title-winning campaign, and pick your best XI.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are the only multiple Premier League winners - and this week we have been asking you to pick your ultimate title-winning team for each club.

It was Arsenal and United earlier in the week, with City still to come - before we ask you to pick an ultimate combined XI from each team's winning selections on Friday.

Your selections will only be counted until 20:00 BST on Wednesday and the results will be revealed on Friday.