Danny Rose criticises Premier League restart plans amid coronavirus pandemic

Danny Rose is on a season-long loan deal at Newcastle United

England and Tottenham defender Danny Rose has criticised the Premier League's plans to restart the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Club officials met on Monday to continue talks on "Project Restart", with the English top flight aiming to resume fixtures on 12 June.

As of 11 May, 32,065 people had died in the UK with coronavirus.

"Football shouldn't even be spoken about until the numbers have dropped massively," said Rose, 29.

"People's lives are at risk."

No professional sport, even behind closed doors, will be staged in England until 1 June at the earliest.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said being able to hold sporting events without fans could "provide a much-needed boost to national morale".

Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle United from Spurs this season, responded to the news on social media, using expletives and saying he did not care about the nation's morale.

Meanwhile, new data from YouGov showed 73% of 2,098 British adults surveyed would not see the return of football as a boost to their morale, with 19% saying it would.

Players' safety has to be secure before return - Sterling

On Saturday, a third Brighton player tested positive for coronavirus.

Responding to news, Norwich City's 22-year-old English midfielder Todd Cantwell posted on social media: "We are just people too."

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has previously said players are "scared" about the prospect of returning to action amid the pandemic.

His City team-mate Raheem Sterling shared his concern on his YouTube channel on Monday.

The England forward, 25, said: "The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it's not just for footballing reasons; it's safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees.

"I feel like once that side of the people's safety and the players' safety is secured, and their wellbeing is looked after, then that's the right time to go back in.

"Until then, I'm. - how can I say - not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be.

"I've had friends whose grandmas passed away. I've had family members as well that have passed away. You've got to be wise and take care of yourself and those around you."