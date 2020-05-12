Ken Ferguson: Brechin City 'refute allegation' against chairman

Brechin chairman Ken Ferguson is an SPFL board meeting

Brechin City have "categorically refuted" what they say is an allegation made against their chairman by Rangers.

City cite a dossier in support of a vote on an investigation into the SPFL ballot to end the lower-league season.

Brechin say the document alleged Ken Ferguson called League Two clubs and said Inverness had changed their vote to a yes, meaning the vote would pass and there was no point in voting no.

City say they have "verification from each club that no such call was made".

"Brechin City FC and our chairman are being subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and wholly unwarranted abuse," the Glebe Park outfit said on their website.

"Each League Two club is content to provide corroboration to this effect and has stressed that they are entirely relaxed (and in reality appreciative) of the integrity Ken displayed in his role as an SPFL director in the lead up to the vote.

"The management committee will issue a further statement in comings days to fully address other allegations that have been directed towards the club in the media and online in recent times."

On Tuesday, clubs will vote at an SPFL EGM - called by Rangers and backed by Hearts and Stranraer - on whether there should be an independent investigation into April's vote to end the Championship and League One and Two seasons.

The vote also gave the SPFL board the option to end the Premiership campaign early.

Once April's resolution was passed, Brechin finished bottom of League Two. In normal circumstances, the bottom side in the fourth tier would meet either the Highland or Lowland League champions in the League Two play-off final.

However, there is no play-off semi-final between Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts scheduled as things stand. Both Highland and Lowland Leagues were declared over early and Brora and Kelty awarded the titles.