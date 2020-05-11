Ian Wright reveals racist messages sent to him on social media

Ian Wright was Arsenal's record goal scorer with 185 until being surpassed by Thierry Henry (228)

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright says "these messages still hit me so hard" as he detailed racist abuse he has suffered on social media.

Wright, 56, tweeted a series of screengrabs of offensive messages he received from "a child" on Instagram.

"My energy is positive but I couldn't turn the other cheek," said Wright.

"You do this in public and he'd be sat in jail!!! We tired. This kid can find me and there's nothing stopping him from sending me [abusive messages]."

Wright, who also played for Crystal Palace and West Ham, is now a pundit on Match of the Day and has previously highlighted the role of social media as a vehicle for racism.

Former Tottenham and England striker Darren Bent called the messages sent to Wright "disgusting" and a "disgrace".

Bent added: "The sad thing is, is that this is an everyday occurrence, yet these idiots are allowed to daily become keyboard warriors and face no punishment."