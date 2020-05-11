Denmark's Superliga to resume on 28 May behind closed doors

FC Copenhagen played AC Horsens in a game without fans a day before the Danish top division was suspended

The top division of Danish football is scheduled to resume on 28 May, with matches played behind closed doors.

The Superliga has been suspended since 9 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AGF Aarhus and Randers FC will play the first match of the resumed competition, with the regular season scheduled to finish on 26 July.

FC Midtjylland are top of Superliga and have a 12-point gap over second-placed FC Copenhagen, the defending champions.

The Bundesliga in Germany is set to resume on 16 May and become the first European league to restart following the coronavirus shutdown.