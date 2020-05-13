Football Focus: Vote for which classic Premier League match highlights are shown

Every week BBC Football Focus is giving you the chance to choose which classic Premier League match highlights are aired on the show.

On what would have been the final weekend of the Premier League season, it's a battle between two last-gasp great escapes.

Viewers can vote between Bradford's survival-securing single-goal success over Liverpool in 2000 or the Carlos Tevez-inspired 1-0 West Ham win at Manchester United in 2007.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 16 May at 12:00 BST on BBC One to find out the winner.

The vote closes at 20:00 BST on Wednesday.

Bradford 1-0 Liverpool (14 May 2000)

David Wetherall's header saved Bradford from relegation

Before a ball was kicked in the 1999-00 season, Bradford City were favourites to go down.

And The Bantams still looked likely to be making the drop back to the second tier ahead of the final weekend.

Heading into the last round of fixtures, 18th-placed City were level on points but five goals worse off than the side a place above them, Wimbledon.

They also faced a trickier fixture in the shape of Champions League chasing Liverpool, while the Dons travelled to Southampton.

But a 12th-minute headed goal from the unlikely source of David Wetherall, followed by 78 minutes of backs-to-the-wall defending got them the win they desperately needed.

News of Wimbledon's 2-0 defeat at the Dell sent Valley Parade into delirium.

Manchester United 0-1 West Ham (13 May 2007)

Carlos Tevez would go on to join Manchester United

It is impossible to refer to this game without using two words: Carlos and Tevez.

The Argentine would be central to the game, to West Ham's survival that season and to much of the controversy and acrimony that followed.

Going into the final day, the Hammers sat 17th on 38 points, sandwiched between Sheffield United (also 38) and Wigan (35), who faced each other at Bramall Lane.

Wigan's 2-1 win on the day meant West Ham had to claim at least a point. Cue Tevez and a well-taken goal against his future employer and the then newly-crowned champions to claw West Ham to safety off the back of a seventh win in nine games.

Tevez's role in their survival - seven goals in 10 games - and the illegal third-party move that brought him to the Hammers would lead to months of anger and legal wrangling, that eventually led to a £20m compensation payment to the Blades.