Which FA Cup final do you want to relive? - vote

Nine classic finals, but which FA Cup showdowns do you want to see again?

Ricky Villa dancing his way through to score for Spurs, the Crazy Gang shocking mighty Liverpool, Ian Wright netting twice against Manchester United and Steven Gerrard's near one-man show to deny West Ham.

The FA Cup often preserves its most powerful magic for a final.

And BBC Sport is giving you the opportunity to relive two of the very best on Saturday 23 May - the day that would have seen this year's showpiece game played at Wembley.

We have selected nine of the finest FA Cup finals in recent memory and are tasking you with voting for your favourite.

The top two from this vote will be shown in their entirety on 23 May on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer's FA Cup Channel.

Below is a brief reminder of each of our nine options, followed by the vote, which closes on Monday, 18 May at 19:00 BST.

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United (1979)

The 1979 FA Cup was the only major trophy that Arsenal won during the seven-year management of Terry Neill

The greatest ever finale in FA Cup final history? Possibly.

With 85 minutes on the clock, Arsenal had it in the bag at 2-0. Cue 300 seconds of absolute madness, which saw United draw level to set up extra time, only for Gunners striker Alan Sunderland to have the decisive say with moments to spare.

No wonder, then, that it has since become known as the "five-minute final".

Tottenham 3 Man City 2 (1981, replay)

It was Ossie's dream, but Villa's goals that won the Cup for Tottenham in 1981

All together now, in your finest Ossie Ardiles voice... "in the Cup for Tottingham".

Forget the initial final - a fairly drab 1-1 draw played out in front of around 100,000 at Wembley. The replay is the game most fondly remembered, largely because of one man - Ricky Villa.

With 76 minutes on the clock, the Argentine collected the ball 30 yards from goal, dribbled past four City defenders and slotted home not only the winner, but one of the greatest FA Cup final goals of all time.

Coventry 3-2 Tottenham (1987)

One of the FA Cup's most famous diving headers - Keith Houchen scores for Coventry at Wembley

Having won it in 1981 and 1982, Tottenham returned to Wembley, having never previously lost a final and looking to claim a then record eighth FA Cup.

Spurs contributed to a marvellous game, but the afternoon was ultimately all about their opponents, who twice came from behind in normal time before winning what remains their only major piece of silverware with an own goal in extra time off the knee of Gary Mabbutt.

Wimbledon 1-0 Liverpool (1988)

The Crazy Gang in all their glory

They came, they saw, they set fire to each others' expensive suits and they shocked the world by beating Liverpool.

Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang' were the ultimate underdog when they rocked up at Wembley to take on the recently crowned champions. But Lawrie Sanchez's looping header and Dave Beasant's penalty save from John Aldridge - the first in FA Cup final history - gave them a famous victory.

As BBC commentator John Motson said: "The Crazy Gang have beaten the Culture Club."

Liverpool 3-2 Everton (1989)

Rush became the second substitute to score twice in an FA Cup final - after Everton's Stuart McCall in the same game

Twelve months on from one of their lowest moments, Liverpool were back at Wembley to achieve one of their finest.

An FA Cup final doesn't need added stakes or importance, but 1989 provided it in the shape of an emotional Merseyside derby, played just five weeks after the Hillsborough disaster.

A stunning encounter was taken to extra time by Stuart McCall's last-gasp equaliser for the Blues, only for the Reds to rally and take it thanks to an Ian Rush double in extra time.

Crystal Palace 3-3 Manchester United (1990)

Another of the great Cup final sub appearances - Ian Wright in 1990

A game showcasing one of the great all-time substitute appearances in a Cup final.

With Manchester United leading 2-1 and seemingly in control, Palace boss Steve Coppell sent on striker Ian Wright, who only recently returned from a broken leg. His first goal took the game to extra time and his second looked like it might be the winner until Mark Hughes sent the game to a replay.

Tottenham 2-1 Nottingham Forest (1991)

Pearce's opening goal, with an injured Gazza clinging to the wall (far right)

A cracking game largely remembered for a costly foul from Paul Gascoigne and a stunning free-kick from Stuart Pearce to give Forest the lead.

Gazza's clumsy foul on Gary Charles saw him tear his cruciate ligament, ending what would be his final Spurs appearance early and delay his agreed move to Lazio by a year.

Tottenham would come back to win the game without their star man in extra time, thanks to a Des Walker own goal.

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal (2001)

Tony Adams and David Seaman cannot prevent Michael Owen settling the 2001 final

The first FA Cup final to be held outside England, taking place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium as the national stadium in London was redeveloped, served up a treat.

In a game showcasing some of the world's best talent - Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira, Steven Gerrard and Didi Hamann, it was Michael Owen who stood tallest.

With Liverpool trailing to a 72nd-minute Freddie Ljungberg goal, Owen took it upon himself to decide the game, scoring twice in the last 10 minutes.

Liverpool 3-3 West Ham (2006)

Pick that out - Gerrard imposes himself upon West Ham and the 2006 final

A true modern classic and another final featuring Liverpool that was decided largely by the will of one man.

The 2006 game is known as 'The Gerrard Final' for good reason. Again played in Cardiff (the last before the move back to Wembley), West Ham led twice - 2-0 in normal time and 3-2 in extra time.

But Gerrard (with some initial help from Djibril Cisse) twice dragged the Reds level before also scoring in the victorious subsequent penalty shootout.