Aberdeen to vote for independent inquiry into SPFL vote - Dave Cormack

Dave Cormack says there is a "distressing lack of confidence and trust" in the game

Aberdeen will back an independent investigation into the SPFL vote to end the lower-league season to draw a line under a "highly-damaging episode".

Chairman Dave Cormack said it is "hard to see a resolution, far less a reconciliation" without an inquiry.

The 42 SPFL clubs will be balloted at an EGM on Tuesday, which was called after Rangers - backed by Hearts and Stranraer - put forward a requisition.

A total of 32 clubs must back the proposal for it to be passed.

"There is a distressing lack of confidence and trust between the SPFL leadership and many of the clubs," said Cormack, whose club join Partick Thistle in confirming how they will vote.

"Some will be prepared to make information known in confidence through an independent inquiry, which they would not otherwise be willing to disclose.

"It is difficult to see how these outcomes could be achieved in a different way."

Cormack also said an inquiry would provide the SPFL with an opportunity to defend criticism of the way the resolution was conducted.

The league commissioned auditors Deloitte to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dundee's belatedly decisive vote, which found no evidence of wrongdoing. But Rangers say the scope was "too narrow".

The SPFL urged clubs to vote against holding an investigation, saying the cost to the game would be "incalculable".

Rangers have since offered to fund the inquiry and say they have received messages of support from other clubs.