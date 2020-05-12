Joy? Drama? Despair? - we want your final-day memories

What have been your most memorable memories of the final day of a football season?

It's one of those special days in the football calendar.

Sunday was scheduled to be the final day of the Premier League season and it's normally full of drama, joy and pain - the whole range of emotions.

Who could forget some of the dramatic final days - at both ends of the table - with title wins, relegation and European qualification often up for grabs?

With football currently suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the final day of the campaign has been put on hold indefinitely, but we want to hear your favourite final-day memories.

Let us know the emotions you have been put through on a final day below, by any team in any league, and we will look to include some of the best in a live text reliving those emotions on Friday.