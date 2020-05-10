Coronavirus: Five players test positive across Spain's top two divisions

Lionel Messi and Barcelona trained for the first time in nearly two months on Friday

Five players have tested positive for coronavirus across Spain's top two divisions, La Liga has said.

The unnamed players are all asymptomatic and are now in isolation.

They will continue to be tested and can only rejoin training when they return two consecutive negative results.

La Liga started testing players last week as part of the protocols in place for training to resume and elite football in Spain to get going again behind closed doors in June.

A number of clubs, including Barcelona, started individual training last week.

Spain has been one of the worst hit countries in Europe with 26,621 deaths and 224,390 infections as of 10 May.

Elsewhere in Europe this weekend: