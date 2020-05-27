Quiz: Name the UK stadiums to host European finals

Real Madrid celebrating winning Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen

Some of European football's greatest and most memorable finals have been held in the United Kingdom.

But - on what would have been the date of this season's Europa League final - can you remember all 20 stadiums to host one?

We're counting the European Cup and the Champions League, the Uefa Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, and the Super Cup and you've got five minutes...

Can you remember all the European finals held in the UK?

Score: 0 / 20
05:00
You scored 0/20
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you