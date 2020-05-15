Mark McGhee: Ex-Aberdeen, Celtic & Hamburg player picks best XI

Scottish Football Classics: Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen Watch on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST on Friday

"I found this impossible," said Mark McGhee as he attempted to pick the best XI from those he has played with for BBC Scotland. So impossible, in fact, that he picked 12 players.

After ruling himself out, the former Aberdeen, Celtic, Hamburg, Newcastle and Scotland forward still had a large collection of players to pick from and these are the men he went for.

Goalkeeper: Jim Leighton

This is the only player that is nailed on. I played with other goalkeepers - John Burridge, Uli Stein in Germany. But Jim Leighton was outstanding and there's no debate about that.

Full-backs: Danny McGrain & Bernd Wehmeyer

I'm getting killed if it's not Stuart Kennedy. But it's not.

I played with Alan Kennedy at Newcastle. I played with Manfred Kaltz at Hamburg, who was the best crosser of the ball I ever played with. But I was lucky enough to play with Danny McGrain. He was just so hard as well as being a brilliant footballer.

There was one player who was probably the most stylish left-back. Bernd Wehmeyer played for Hamburg in the European Cup final when they beat Juventus, and he was the complete left-back. He had energy, he was quick, he could cross the ball, he could tackle, he could defend. A bit of a Kieran Tierney.

Centre-backs: Willie Miller & Alex McLeish

I played with Ditmar Jakobs at Hamburg, he played in the World Cup final for West Germany in 1986 - he wasn't a bad player. I played at Newcastle with John Blackley. But as a pair at Aberdeen, Willie Miller and Alex McLeish.

Centre-midfield: Felix Magath, Roy Aitken & Paul McStay

Mark McGhee played against Roy Aitken for Aberdeen, and also alongside him at Celtic

At Hamburg, we were given instructions to give the ball to Felix. He orchestrated everything, he was a brilliant passer. A bit of the Ray Wilkins type - he dropped off, got it, went out the other side.

Paul McStay - always in possession, always switching play, always riding a tackle and coming out with it, keeping the flow going.

I think Roy Aitken would always be in my team, too. Roy was a great centre half but he also brought so much to the team. I'd put him in the centre of midfield.

Forwards: Gordon Strachan/Peter Weir, Steve Archibald & Maurice Johnston

If I was playing 4-4-2, I would pick Gordon Strachan and Peter Weir in the XI. And if I'm picking a three in the middle and I had to pick between the two to play wide then I would decide on the day.

Steve Archibald is the best player I've ever played with. He was an unusual character - I remember rooming with him before we played England with Scotland, and I knew I was moving to Hamburg and he knew he was moving to Barcelona.

He said to me: "Why are you going to Germany, what are you looking to get out of it?" I said "I'd love to win the Bundesliga, I'd love to get another European chance, and I think they've got a shot." I said: "What about you" and he said "I want a Rolls Royce". But he was a brilliant player. His mentality was fantastic. He was ruthless.

Brian McClair was a clever player. How can you look past him? But I would have to say Maurice Johnston. He had that little lean - he'd lean to the left and play it to the right. He was never angry, you always felt he was having fun.