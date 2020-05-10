Scottish gossip: Rangers, Park, SPFL, Doncaster, Hearts, Scotland

Former Hearts captain Gary Mackay says the club's fans are ready to fund a legal flight should they be relegated from the Premiership (Sunday Mail).

Rangers interim chairman Douglas Park has addressed the SPFL's claim that he 'threatened' its chief executive Neil Doncaster(Scottish Sun on Sunday).

Six Scotland women's matches may have to be moved, causing a fixture pile up for international players (The Herald- subscription required).

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown says the coronavirus pandemic is Scottish football's greatest challenge (Scottish Sun on Sunday).

Tottenham should sign Bournemouth's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 26, on a free transfer this summer, says former Spurs striker Darren Bent. (Express)