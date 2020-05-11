Scottish gossip: Doncaster, Rangers, SPFL, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has questioned whether an inquiry paid for by Rangers could be independent. (Daily Record)

Doncaster says "a line was crossed" in his conversation with Rangers chairman Douglas Park. (Scottish Sun)

Uefa is considering shortenng the qualification competitions for next season's Champions League and Europa League or, in a worst-case scenario, scrapping them altogether. (Times)

MP Ian Murray has criticised the bad decisions and money wasted by Hearts as they face Premiership relegation. (Scottish Sun)

Murray says Ann Budge should not hand ownership to Foundation of Hearts during the coronavirus crisis. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists no player at the club will be asked to return to training until it is safe. (Press & Journal)

Celtic winger Marian Shved was denied a loan move to Spain because the Premiership side want him to be developing his English, according to a Ukrainian team-mate. (Daily Record)

Rangers could face Europa League rivals Bayer Leverkusen in August if a Uefa proposal becomes reality. (Mirror)

Former St Johnstone goalkeeper Allan Mannus says Tommy Wright would be a great Northern Ireland manager. (The Herald)

Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson swears an 152 times in a new documentary about hs time as manager of Real Kashmir.(Scottish Sun)

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has hailed the "amazing" level of detail Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta goes into. (Scottish Sun)