SPFL reconstruction talks break down after Premiership meeting

Scottish football's reconstruction talks have ended with insufficient support for any plan to reconfigure the leagues.

A 15-strong panel had been set up to look at proposals in the wake of the SPFL's ballot to end the season.

But at a meeting of the top-flight sides - plus Dundee United - on Friday, it emerged the majority were against changing the 12-10-10-10 format now.

That means Hearts would face relegation should the SPFL board call the season.

A 14-14-14 structure had seemed the most likely to succeed, given that the backing of nine of the 12 Premiership clubs was needed, along with eight in the Championship and 15 across Leagues One and Two.

The 10 current bottom-tier clubs have already agreed to support that en masse.

However, speaking on behalf of the reconstruction panel, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: "The strong feeling of the group was that we must focus all of our energies on emerging from the crisis we face, due to the pandemic, on getting back to playing football safely and getting fans back into grounds as soon as practicably possible.

"Whilst the group sympathises with the plight of the situation the relegated teams are faced with, it concluded that this is not the right time to consider immediate reconstruction in the midst of a crisis.

"But the group is willing to engage in and pick up on these discussions once we are through Covid-19."

The group intends to meet next week to focus on the plan to get through the pandemic.

The other proposal under consideration would have added Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers to the bottom tier in a 14-14-16 model.

That needed the approval of 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs, 17 in total from the top flight and Championship, and 32 of the current 42 in all divisions.

In both plans, bottom side Hearts would have remained in the top-flight even if the top league was called. They would have been joined by second tier runners-up Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Similarly, Partick Thistle would have escaped relegation from the Championship; Falkirk would have been promoted to the second tier; and Stranraer would have stayed in the third.