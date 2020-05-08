National League news - May 2020

Former Birmingham and West Brom midfielder Darren Carter joined Solihull from Forest Green Rovers

8 May

Solihull Moors have released 15 players following the early end to the National League season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nathan Blissett, George Carline, Callum Coyle, Harry Flowers, Terry Hawkridge, Luke Maxwell, Jordan Murphy, Ryan Nesbitt, Jamie Reckord, Shaun Rowley, Matt Stenson, Dan Sweeney, Lee Vaughan, Danny Wright and Andy Wycherley are all being let go at the end of their contracts.

Club captain and academy manager Darren Carter is also out of contract, but the Moors hope that the former Birmingham, Preston and West Brom midfielder will stay at Damson Park.

7 May

National League North side Kidderminster Harriers have announced the appointment of Richard Forsyth, 49, as their director of football.

Forsyth has a long association with the club as he made over 300 appearances for Harriers in the 1980s and 90s.