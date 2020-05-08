Thomas Maguire: Co Antrim Shield hero pens new Cliftonville deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Smash-and-grab Cliftonville stun Ballymena United

Thomas Maguire has signed a contract extension with Irish Premiership side Cliftonville.

The forward, 20, has made over 50 appearances for the Reds since making his senior debut in August 2018.

Maguire netted an injury-time equaliser in January's dramatic County Antrim Shield win over Ballymena United.

He has scored four times this season for Paddy McLaughlin's side, who were fourth in the league table before it was suspended.

Cliftonville were also set to face Glentoran in the now postponed Irish Cup semi-final.

"We're very happy to be extending Thomas' stay at Solitude," said Cliftonville Chairman Gerard Lawlor.

"He's an up-and-coming young player who has worked very hard on his game since arriving at the Club and I'm sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing him kick on in a red shirt."