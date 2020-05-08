FRIDAYBACKPAGES

The Daily Mirror leads on news a cluster of clubs could block the resumption of the Premier League
The Daily Star says more than six clubs are not prepared to play at neutral venues
The Sun leads on fears from clubs over Liverpool playing a weakened team if they secure the league title
The Daily Express leads on rugby but also feature news of Brighton being unhappy with any move to neutral venues
