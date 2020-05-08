Scottish gossip: Rangers, SPFL, Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson missed an SPFL board meeting on Thursday after the release of the Ibrox club's dossier. (Daily Record)

Robertson claims the SPFL's current governance is the worst he has experienced in his five spells as a board member. (Daily Record)

The Ibrox chief dismissed claims Rangers are attempting to prevent Celtic from being awarded the Premiership title. (The Herald)

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan is expected to deliver a "firm rebuttal" to Rangers' claims. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian have put contract talks with Vykintas Slivka, Steven Whittaker and Adam Bogdan on hold until a decision is taken on how the season will end. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is determined to keep hold of coveted stars Sam Cosgrove, Scott McKenna and Lewis Ferguson over the summer. (Press & Journal)

Experienced St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig is hopeful that the shutdown will not stop him making his 400th appearance for the Perth club. (Courier)