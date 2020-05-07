Serie A: Three Fiorentina players test positive for coronavirus

Staff at Juventus (pictured) had their body temperature tested as players returned to training

Three Fiorentina players and three members of the club's support staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Serie A clubs have been given permission by the Italian government to resume training, although players can only train individually.

The players and staff have been isolated and the rest of the group will have medical and fitness tests.

A Torino player also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was placed in quarantine.

Neither club has named the players who have tested positive.

Italy has begun to ease its restrictions after an eight-week lockdown.

Serie A clubs have returned to training but there has been no decision on when the league will resume.

In a statement, Fiorentina said: "The club has proceeded, as per protocol, to isolate those involved.

"The rest of the group are scheduled to undergo medical and fitness examinations prior to the start of the optional activity in the field."