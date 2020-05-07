Gordon Taylor: PFA chief executive's review by early July

Gordon Taylor has been PFA chief executive for 39 years

An independent review of the Professional Footballers' Association that will lead to the exit of chief executive Gordon Taylor could be completed by the start of July.

Taylor announced the review in November 2018 following intense criticism of the players' union.

But its launch was delayed by seven months amid wrangling over its scope.

Then last November, its chairman, Thomas Linden QC, had to stand down after he became a High Court Judge.

However, it is understood to be edging towards a conclusion, with the idea of it being finished either towards the end of June or early July.

The PFA is committed to making the key findings and any recommendations public, with the organisation's entire management committee, including Taylor, set to stand down at the annual general meeting following the report's release.

No date has been set for the 2020 AGM but in any event, the contents of the report could be challenged, which would delay publication.

PFA chairman Ben Purkiss pressurised Taylor, who has been chief executive of the organisation since 1981, into a review after complaining publicly about the way the organisation was being run and its lack of transparency.

The scope of the review, which is being conducted by the Sports Resolutions organisation, includes looking at the governance, management and approach to the decision making of the organisation. It has not been replicating a separate inquiry by the Charity Commission into the operation of the PFA charity.

BBC Sport understands the process has been continuing during the present lockdown, with interviews taking place via video calling software.

The report will also include recommendations about the appointment of Taylor's successor.

Taylor and Purkiss will be barred from seeking re-election, although that is allowed for the remaining members of the management committee.