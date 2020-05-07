Thursdaybackpages 7 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52571996 Read more about sharing. The Express leads on news Bundesliga action will resume The Star features a delay in Jadon Sancho's potential move to Manchester United The Mirror also leads on the return of football in Germany The Times focuses on how many games will be available on television when football resumes in the UK