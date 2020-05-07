Thursdaybackpages

The Express leads on news Bundesliga action will resume
The Star features a delay in Jadon Sancho's potential move to Manchester United
The Mirror also leads on the return of football in Germany
The Times focuses on how many games will be available on television when football resumes in the UK
