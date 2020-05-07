SPFL: Scottish clubs digest Rangers dossier as SPFL responds

The SPFL has cited a lack of evidence as Scotland's clubs digest Rangers' evidence claiming wrong-doing.

The Ibrox club sent their evidence to the other 41 clubs, which they claimed proves a "lack of fair play" during the process to end the lower league season.

An EGM will take place on 12 May when clubs will vote on whether an independent investigation is needed.

The SPFL says on "initial examination", the document has "failed to find a single shred of evidence".

"It is now a month since Rangers accused the SPFL of bullying and corruption relating to the Dundee FC return," a statement said.

"Since Rangers publicly demanded the suspension of the SPFL's chief executive and legal counsel, everyone in Scottish football has waited patiently for them to present their case.

"However, an initial examination of their 'dossier' has failed to identify a single shred of evidence to support Rangers' vociferous claims of corruption, bullying and coercion by SPFL staff.

"If Rangers have any good reason for Neil Doncaster and Rod McKenzie to be suspended, we have yet to see it."

The EGM was forced by Rangers - backed by Hearts and Stranraer - who will require the support of 32 of the 42 senior clubs in Scotland for an inquiry to take place.

The vote also gave the league the authority to end the Premiership season.

The SPFL commissioned auditors Deloitte to review the circumstances surrounding Dundee's belatedly decisive yes ballot, which found no wrongdoing on the part of the league's staff.

But Rangers criticised the "narrow scope" of that inquiry, and want the whole process examined having previously called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and its legal advisor Rod Mckenzie.

On 24 April Rangers promised to share their evidence with other clubs "well in advance" of next Tuesday's meeting.

Doncaster said on Saturday that he was "entirely mystified" by claims by Rangers of bullying and denied any wrongdoing.

The 12 Premiership clubs - and Championship winners Dundee United - were due to meet today to discuss the resumption of football and league reconstruction, but that has been delayed until Friday.

More to follow.