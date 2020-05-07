Callum Davidson 'perfect fit' as next St Johnstone boss, says Chris Millar

Davidson (left) worked with Wright for five years as assistant manager

Callum Davidson would be a "perfect fit" to replace Tommy Wright as St Johnstone manager, says former teammate Chris Millar.

Wright left the Perth club on Saturday after seven years in post.

Davidson, now assistant manager at Millwall, had two spells with St Johnstone as a player and assisted Wright for five seasons.

"He's got strong links with the club, I think he's ready to be a manger in his own right," Millar said.

"If things are lined up and its all good for both parties I think that would be an ideal fit. But it just depends on whether Callum sees it as could he take the club forward? Would it be good for his career?"

Millar, now at Championship side Greenock Morton, spent 10 years as a player at St Johnstone until 2014.

Davidson, 43, had two spells at McDiarmid Park between 1994 and 1998, and then returned to end his playing career in 2011.

In 2013, he was appointed assistant manager of the club as Wright was promoted to manager after Steve Lomas departed.

He remained at St Johnstone until 2018, before a spell as first-team coach at Dunfermline for six months was followed by the move to Millwall to work alongside Gary Rowett.

"He would already have relationships with the players, he knows how they work," Millar added.

"He's a great coach, he's great to work with. One thing I loved about Callum when I was working with him, was the demand he put on you in every session. It wasn't just a case of turning up and going though the motions.

"Anyone who goes for the job will do their homework and will speak to people who know the way the club is run- and it is well run."