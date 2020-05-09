Huge task to emulate 'unbelievable' O'Neill - Platt

Michael O'Neill celebrates with his NI players after the Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine

The challenge for Michael O'Neill's successor as Northern Ireland manager will be as tough as they come in international football, according to former goalkeeper Jim Platt.

The ex-Middlesbrough and NI stopper believes O'Neill's achievements with his country are right up there with the successes of legendary managers such as Billy Bingham and Danny Blanchflower.

Platt spent much of his international career in the shadow of the great Pat Jennings, who still holds his country's record number of appearances.

However, he was part of the Northern Ireland squads to qualify for successive World Cup finals series under Bingham in Spain 1982 and Mexico four years later.

In a special tribute to current Stoke City boss O'Neill, who has stepped down from the Northern Ireland job after more than eight years in charge, Platt told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme that the outgoing manager's achievements with his country are right up there with the best.

Platt, still based in Middlesbrough where he is now an independent city councillor, said O'Neill's record and his success in steering the country to the European Championship finals in 2016 and narrowly missing out on the World Cup finals two years ago with the squad at his disposal was "unbelievable".

Teenage kicks

He handed O'Neill his debut in senior football at just 15 when he was with Irish League club Coleraine.

"Michael was an intelligent young lad even back then when he used to try and tell me how to pick my team," said Platt.

"I'm not surprised that after his playing career he became a successful manager. He was a good player and always scored goals.

"He had a good career as a player but in my opinion has had an even better career as a manager. He did an unbelievable job for Northern Ireland. Whoever takes over from him has got a hell of a job to emulate what he has done.

"Some would say it is impossible because for Northern Ireland to qualify for any major competition is equivalent to England winning it!"

Potential replacements for O'Neill include Ian Baraclough, Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright, David Healy, Austin McPhee and Jim Magilton.

Platt made more than 480 appearances for Middlesbrough FC after signing for them as a teenager

Platt, capped 23 times between 1976 and 1986, commends O'Neill's ability with less top flight players than Bingham had at his disposal.

He added: "Under Billy we had more players in the First Division. We had two two keepers in myself and Pat Jennings,

"Then there was the Manchester United contingent of Jimmy Nicholl, David McCreery and Sammy McIlroy. Martin O'Neill, Chris Nicholl and Sammy Nelson were also Premiership players.

"Michael hasn't had that quality of player to call on so to get to the Euro finals with the team he had was an extraordinary achievement.

"He certainly has got the best out of the players he had. They were well organised because some of the results he achieved were very very good.

"He is right up there with Billy and Danny Blanchflower, who led Northern Ireland to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Sweden in 1958."

In the hot-seat

Platt, who also managed at Coleraine, Ballymena United, Assyriska in Sweden and Darlington, once stepped in to fill Bingham's shoes with Northern Ireland.

"Billy was part-time manager at the time and took a job in Saudi Arabia. Northern Ireland had a friendly in Israel and because he was working in an Arab country he was not permitted to enter the country so the Irish FA asked me to take charge.

"We drew 1-1 and I will probably be the only ever undefeated Northern Ireland manager!"

Platt admits it was an honour but he was never likely to get another chance at that level.

"It would have been brilliant but at that time Billy was the man. He had won everything and nobody was going to take over from him," he added.

Ballymoney-born Platt retains his strong links to Middlesbrough where he spent 12 years as a player.

Platt with the shirt George Best wore during his testimonial game in 1981

"It is a great club and I still work in the hospitality lounges but I don't think I'll be back working there for awhile," he said.

He was also elected to the City Council a year ago in a surprising move into politics: "I was persuaded to stand as an Independent. I didn't really plan it and was asked two or three times before they eventually wore me down.

"I would like to give something back to local people. I have lived here a long time now and if I can help out, well then that's good."