The European Goal Contest semi-final one: Pick your top six goals

Media playback is not supported on this device European Goal Contest semi-final one - pick your favourites from these 12 stunners

Grab your miniature flags and get ready to wave them like never before.

With no Eurovision song contest or Euro 2020 to look forward to this year, we're bringing together two of Europe's much loved competitions for one big celebration - the European Goal Contest.

In the week when Eurovision would have hit our screens, we're pulling out some of the best goals from Euro 2020 qualifying and the Euro 2016 tournament - and in true song contest style, you're going to pick the winner.

Twenty-four countries, each represented by a cracking hit (goal) from qualifying, have been split into two semi-finals.

On Monday, we bring you semi-final one, with the top six goals going into Thursday's final.

Join live at 12:00 BST on the BBC Sport website and vote for your winner.

Watch all 12 goals in the video at the top of the page and then put your favourite six in order using our ranked list below.

Only lists created before 20:00 on 11 May will count towards the result.