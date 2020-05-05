Huddersfield Town: Mark Devlin confirmed as chief executive

Huddersfield were 18th in the Championship when the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the full-time appointment of Mark Devlin as chief executive, four months after giving him the job on an interim basis.

Devlin, who left fellow Championship side Brentford in December 2018 after seven years as CEO, joined in January.

He was previously commercial and marketing director at QPR and Wasps, before four years back at Loftus Road as CEO before leaving in 2005.

His most recent role was with League of Ireland champions Dundalk.

One of Devlin's first priorities when lockdown is over is to oversee the completion of the club's new training ground, which he said "will be one of the best training complexes outside the Premier League".

Huddersfield, relegated in April 2019 after two seasons in the top flight, are 18th in the Championship.

They were three points clear of trouble when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, having recovered from a disastrous start in which they picked up just nine two points from their first nine games.

Since then, under the management team of brothers Danny and Nicky Cowley, they have won 11 and drawn seven of their 28 games.