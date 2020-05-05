Scunthorpe United: James Perch & Rory McArdle among 11 not offered new deals

James Perch has represented five clubs and played more than 500 games in his career

Defenders James Perch and Rory McArdle are among 11 first-team players who will be released by Scunthorpe when their contracts expire this summer.

The Iron say they will not offer any new deals to out-of-contract first team players because of the coronavirus pandemic and the "significant" loss of income suffered by the League Two club.

Andy Butler, Jordan Clarke, Kgosi Ntlhe, Yann Songo'o, Levi Sutton, Adam Hammill, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Cameron Burgess and James Horsfield will also depart the club.

However, forward John McAtee is one of five players who will remain with Scunthorpe after a clause was exercised in his contract.

Andy Dales, Jordan Hallam, Mason O'Malley and Tom Pugh have also had their deals extended.

Former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Wigan and QPR man Perch, 34, has featured 36 times for Scunthorpe in all competitions this season, while 33-year-old centre-back McArdle has made 100 league appearances for the club since joining from Bradford in the summer of 2017.

Scunthorpe are 20th in the table, 18 points clear of the relegation zone with nine games of the season remaining, although the campaign has been suspended indefinitely because of the pandemic.