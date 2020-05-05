Ipswich Town: Andre Dozzell and Harry Wright deals extended for a year

Andre Dozzell (left) has played 15 games in 2019-20, and scored in Ipswich's FA Cup tie against Lincoln

Ipswich Town have decided to take the option to extend the contracts of Andre Dozzell and Harry Wright by a year.

Midfielder Dozzell and goalkeeper Wright, both 21, both had clauses in their current deals to do so.

Dozzell, son of former Ipswich player Jason, has made 47 appearances for the club since scoring on his debut in April 2016, when he was only 16.

Wright, whose father Richard also played for Town, has yet to make his senior debut.