Rick Parry: English Football League clubs face '£200m hole' by September

English Football League chairman Rick Parry has warned that clubs face a "£200m financial hole" by September.

Parry has been giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee about the impact of coronavirus on sport.

The former Liverpool chief executive said the EFL needed a "proper reset post-Covid", with clubs currently "stacking up creditors".

He said it was "difficult to answer" how many clubs may go out of business.

"Our objective, obviously, is to lose none," added Parry. "We would like to emerge stronger, leaner and more efficient, with a proper reset post-Covid.

"We have a great deal of uncertainty around next season and the undetermined matter of when we'll be able to return with crowds, which for the EFL is absolutely critical. We're much more dependent upon the revenue and atmosphere generated by crowds than the Premier League."

More to follow.