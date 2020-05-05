Premier League: Under 45-minute halves an option, says PFA chief Gordon Taylor

Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor says halves of less than 45 minutes are being considered when football resumes.

Discussions about the Premier League's return are ongoing but Taylor says players are "concerned" about safety.

"They are not stupid," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "They would have to be satisfied that it is safe to return, and it is their choice."

The Premier League is hopeful of a potential 8 June resumption.

"We don't know the future but we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way with talks of neutral stadiums," said Taylor.

"Ideally, you want to keep the integrity of the competition, and of course, that was about playing home and away and having the same squad of players as before it was suspended.

"So there's lots of points to be made, but above all, can the seasons be completed and can they be completed safely?"

Taylor's comments follow a number of Premier League club doctors raising a range of concerns with league bosses over plans to resume the season.

