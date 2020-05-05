Scottish gossip: SPFL, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Coyle

Rangers are poised to delay circulating their "dossier of evidence" against SPFL executives to the league's other 41 member clubs until Thursday. (The Scotsman)

Plans to hold a summit of all top-flight clubs to effectively end the season have been put on hold - as the Scottish government could make a decision for them today. As many as nine Premiership clubs are on the verge of accepting the current season cannot be finished, and asking the SPFL board to crown Celtic champions. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has urged Scottish clubs to find a way to generate money from closed-doors games. "If we are not playing in front of fans until early next year, there's a major challenge for us to get through," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Lazio are setting their sights on Ianis Hagi, should Rangers decide against taking up their option on the on-loan midfielder. Rangers have first refusal on the Romanian after agreeing a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £4m with Genk in January. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer insists his future at Rugby Park is on the back burner as Scottish football maps out a way forward amid coronavirus. With the Premiership club keen to extend his deal beyond this term, Dyer says: "Nothing is important at the moment apart from the fact that people are healthy and safe." (Daily Record)

Owen Coyle has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant managerial position at St Johnstone. Coyle started his career in management at McDiarmid Park in 2005, but isn't keen on returning to Perth to succeed Tommy Wright. (The Herald)

Jason Holt has hailed Northern Ireland youngster Ali McCann as "undroppable" following his impressive breakthrough season at St Johnstone.(The National)

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes says playing the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Rangers at Ibrox in March was "quite dangerous". Reflecting on the Germans' 3-1 victory, Rolfes added: "At that moment we had to beware and know that things were changing, but nobody could realise what sort of impact it [coronavirus] would have at that time." (The Herald)