Ligue 1: Amiens 'demand justice' after relegation from French top flight

Amiens players celebrate scoring a goal against Marseille

Ligue 1 club Amiens has launched a petition "to demand justice" after being relegated from the French top flight before the season could be completed.

Paris St-Germain were awarded the title on Thursday, with Amiens and Toulouse relegated after the French government cancelled the 2019-20 sporting season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amiens were 19th in the table, four points behind Nimes and 10 points ahead of Toulouse with 10 games left to play.

“Amiens is launching a petition to demand justice for this very consequential decision which goes against sporting fair play,” a statement said.

The petition asks that the league's governing body, Ligue de Football Professionnel, reconsiders its decision to relegate the two sides and instead play Ligue 1 with 22 teams instead of 20 in 2020-21.

This would include Lorient and Lens, who have been promoted from Ligue 2.

The petition had reached more than 4,000 of its 5,000 target on Monday afternoon.