Prestatyn Town consider Tier One licence appeal to CAS

Prestatyn Town may go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a licence to play in the JD Cymru Premier.

Last week the Cymru North leaders failed with an appeal to be granted a Tier One licence.

The club has written to the Football Association of Wales for guidance on whether they can appeal to CAS.

Without a Tier One licence Prestatyn would be ineligible for promotion to Welsh football's top flight even if they win their division.

Prestatyn led the Cymru North by 16 points when fixtures were suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.