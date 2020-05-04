David Moyes: West Ham boss says Billy Gilmour is the Scot he'd most like to sign

Gilmour has made a lasting impression after encouraging performances for Chelsea this year

Billy Gilmour's first-team career so far amounts to just seven appearances - four starts - and 461 minutes.

But the 18-year-old Scot has wasted no time in making a lasting impression at the heart of Chelsea's midfield.

Among the list of admirers is West Ham manager David Moyes, who would relish a chance to work with his compatriot.

"The one [Scottish player] who if I could sign tomorrow I would is Billy Gilmour after his opening performances for Chelsea," said Moyes.

"He's looked like a seasoned pro, he's looked like somebody who's hungry, who's in love with the game."

Scotland Under-21 international Gilmour has broken into the first team at Stamford Bridge this season, earning a lot of praise for his impressive performances and surging into contention for the national side's now postponed Euro 2020 play-off against Israel.

Moyes sees the former Rangers youth player as a throwback to Scottish talent of previous eras, and joked about a swap deal if Chelsea try to buy West Ham's own midfield asset.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's Scottish football podcast, Moyes said: "He's typical of what my memories are of what Scottish players were like going back many, many years. We were always good players, really talented football players, and at the moment Billy Gilmour in the short period I've seen him has looked like that all day long.

"We need to start getting a Scottish national team that gives us some hope but he's certainly a really talented looking player.

"I was laughing because I keep getting told that Chelsea want Declan Rice, so I thought well I might just decide I want Billy Gilmour and see how it goes."

Moyes - who has taken a 30% pay cut amid the coronavirus pandemic - returned to London on Monday as the Premier League explores plans for action to resume behind closed doors in June.

The Scot hopes that when football does restart, there is a shift in priorities from the boardroom to the stands.

"I do hope that the money isn't as big as it has been in the past," he said. "I want us to see more young players coming through, I do want to see more home talent.

"From a coaching point of view I'm actually hoping that when we come out of this people might realise we've been getting rid of our managers too easily. Everybody has been too quick to make decisions and try to get instant success. Most of the real successful clubs have had longevity and stability."