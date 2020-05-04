Scottish gossip: SPFL, Hearts, Naismith, St Johnstone, Inverness, Robertson

Nine out of 12 Premiership clubs are making a push to end the top flight season now, with five said not to have enough players under contract to finish the current campaign (Daily Record).

St Johnstone are already receiving applications to replace Tommy Wright as manager but the club are in no rush to make an appointment (Scottish Sun).

But Wright's former assistant Callum Davidson and Inverness CT manager John Robertson are the frontrunners for the McDiarmid Park vacancy (The Courier).

Scottish clubs would have to pay back a total of around £5m if fans demanded a refund on season tickets for the current campaign (The Times- subscription required).

Hearts captain Steven Naismith says the squad are up against teams who know how to stay up in a relegation fight, while they lack experience (Edinburgh Evening News).