Aston Villa: Premier League club players teach basic language skills

Jota has switched from dribbling skills to helping people with basic foreign language skills

Looking to do some lockdown learning? Keen to put a continental twist on home schooling?

Well, why not let Aston Villa forward Jota help you out?

The Spaniard is among a number of Villa players taking part in #LearnWithLions language tutorials put out by the Premier League club while most people are at home.

The club also have Flemish covered with Belgian defender Bjorn Engels, while goalkeeper Orjan Nyland gives lessons in Norwegian and Villa Women's defender Marisa Ewers tries to get people speaking a little German.

Each social media clip covers the same ground, basic phrases and numbers - all things Jota thinks are handy during and after lockdown.

"If the kids learned a little bit of Spanish that may help them when they are perhaps on holiday, then great," the 28-year-old said. "If not, hopefully it kept them occupied for 10 minutes.

"I was only too happy to help out during such a difficult time for everyone."

With no football to play after both the Premier League and Women's Super League competitions were suspended in March, Villa looked for ways to keep their players active in the community.

"I really enjoyed doing the videos and trying to help children learn some parts of a language that they may not have heard before," said Nyland, Villa's 29-year-old Norway keeper.

"It was a great idea to do something different while we are all in this lockdown situation and hopefully, some people learned something new, too."