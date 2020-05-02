Coronavirus: Elgin City's Gavin Price delivering meals amid pandemic

Gavin Price is part of a team delivering two meals a day

Elgin City manager Gavin Price should have been leading his team in their final game of the Scottish League Two season on Saturday.

Instead, he will be delivering meals to over-70s who are isolated because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Price, 45, will be driving one of "14 or 15 different routes" within a 20-mile radius of Aberfeldy in Perthshire.

"I've got a couple of pubs in the town and the staff were all up for doing something," Price told Radio Scotland.

"We thought we'd put out free meals and see what came of it. We called it Feldy Roo instead of Deliveroo.

"Within days, other businesses were wanting to share the burden. To say it's snowballed is an understatement."

Price and his team of volunteers began the distribution work in mid-March.

The first night, they delivered to 10 houses. That doubled over the next two days and has now swelled to around 200 homes twice a day.

A funding team have now raised £110,000 - something Price calls "absolutely astonishing".

"We do a morning delivery where they get a newspaper, soup and a cake, then in the evening a hot meal," he said.

"We went past the 10,000 meal mark on Friday, which was quite eye-watering when I actually realised.

"We started quite modestly but we've probably got over 100 volunteers now between drivers and kitchen staff.

"It's brought the community together and the elderly people see a smiling face twice a day."