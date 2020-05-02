St Johnstone: Tommy Wright quits as manager after seven years

Media playback is not supported on this device From the archive: Wright leads St Johnstone to Scottish Cup

Tommy Wright has quit as St Johnstone manager after seven years in charge, saying he "needed a break".

The 56-year-old said the end of this season would have been a "perfect time" to leave, but now felt "appropriate".

The Scottish Premiership club say talks had been ongoing for some time about the "much valued" Wright's departure.

The Northern Irishman, who still had two years of his deal to run, has been linked with the vacant managerial post with his country.

"It was something that was being considered for a while," said Wright, who explained that the idea of him leaving this summer was first mooted two seasons ago.

"We made the decision that we'd see if in the next couple of years we could bring the age of the squad down and then it might be time for me to move on. Fortunately we've done that.

"I felt that when you're at a club for such a length of time sometimes there just comes a point when I needed a break. It's a tough job. It is 365 days a year and it is 24 hours a day.

"I just felt, particularly this season, if we could have got to the end of it and done well then it would be the perfect time for me to leave the club in a really strong position."

Wright joined the club in November 2011 as assistant to Steve Lomas, and took charge in June 2013.

He led them to their first Scottish Cup win in 2014, as well as European campaigns and several top-six finishes an was the third longest-serving manager in the SPFL.

St Johnstone were seventh in the Scottish Premiership when the season was halted on 13 March.