Quiz: Can you name all of Scotland's World Cup goalscorers?

It may not have happened for a while for the men's team, but Scotland have a proud history of qualifying for World Cups, with eight appearances for the men and one, in 2019, for the women.

Hearts inside forward Jimmy Murray scored Scotland's first World Cup goal in a 1-1 draw with Yugoslavia in 1958, with Jackie Mudie, Bobby Collins and Sammy Baird also netting that year.

Can you name the other 14 men, and five women, to have scored at a finals for the national team?