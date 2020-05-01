Kieran Trippier charged by FA over alleged breaches of betting rules

Trippier played for England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

England right-back Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct for alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

The alleged offences occurred in July 2019, which is when Trippier joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old has until 18 May to provide a response.

"I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so," Trippier said.

"I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting."

The FA said the charge relates to rules where:

a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.