Rangers: Premiership clubs to see SPFL evidence next week

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson gave the assurance at a meeting on Friday

Scottish Premiership clubs have been told that they will see Rangers' evidence against the SPFL next week.

The assurance was given by Ibrox managing director Stewart Robertson.

Rangers had alleged bullying and said they can prove a "lack of fair play" in the ballot to end the lower leagues. They have forced an SPFL Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 May.

Robertson - a SPFL board member - told clubs he would be happy to speak to them about the evidence once released.

Other things to emerge in the two-hour video meeting - hosted by Aberdeen and attended by all 12 top-flight clubs and Championship winners Dundee United - include:

General consensus that everyone wants to complete the season but many think it unlikely;

Should it be decided that games would be played behind closed doors, five clubs said they would struggle to field teams due to players' contracts expiring;

Some clubs - including Celtic and Rangers - are keen to establish a date by which it needs to be called;

SPFL are waiting for clarity from the government and Uefa, then will consult with clubs, before making decision.

'Reconstruction should be permanent'

Should the campaign not be completed, SPFL clubs are considering ways in which to recalibrate the divisions to prevent clubs being relegated having not completed a full season.

Those talks are being chaired by Ann Budge of Hearts and Hamilton Academical's Les Gray, with St Mirren's Gordon Scott also among those on a 15-strong group.

That subject was also discussed by the clubs, with the following points emerging:

Several clubs cautioned about rushing or making a change for the wrong reasons. They say it has to benefit the game as a whole;

Seven teams said any reconstruction had to be permanent, with only three in favour of a temporary change;

More than one proposal will be circulated to clubs once finalised.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, who chaired the "very productive" call, said feedback will be sent to the SPFL and that a further meeting will take place next week.

Cormack said it "captured the various thoughts on completing the current season and where each club stands in relation to league reconstruction".

He added: "Crucially, there was constructive discussion on how and when football in Scotland could resume, with safety and wellbeing of players and fans being a key priority, along with ensuring the survival and sustainability of Scottish football."

Dundee United were represented by Mal Brannigan. However, within a couple of hours, they announced that the chief executive had left his post with immediate effect.