Premier League clubs told neutral venues essential to plans to complete season

Neutral venues will be the only way to complete the season, Premier League clubs were told during a video conference on Friday.

"Up to 10 stadiums" would be used to resume the 2019-20 campaign.

The Premier League would also need up to 40,000 tests for players and staff if plans to play the 92 outstanding games behind closed doors are pursued.

Clubs reiterated a commitment to resuming the season "when safe and appropriate to do so".

The conference followed a separate meeting, hosted by culture secretary Oliver Dowden, involving medical experts from several sports organisations, government and Public Health England, about "stepping up planning" for sport's eventual return.

Representatives from football, rugby union, cricket, racing and funding body UK Sport were present.

Dowden introduced the meeting and said elite sport would return behind closed doors "when, and only when, it is safe to do so on the basis of expert medical advice".

BBC Sport understands that sports have accepted that the return to competition is going to be a "long, detailed process" and the discussions in Friday's conference were largely based on the resumption of training.

F1 representatives also discussed the prospects for the British Grand Prix.

'No decisions taken' at Premier League meeting

The Premier League said in a statement it would "only return to training and playing with government guidance".

"No decisions were taken at today's meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding 'Project Restart'," the statement added.

"It was agreed that the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), the League Managers' Association (LMA), players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted."

A major factor in the decision to use neutral venues is it try to reduce any chance of fans congregating, and the selected grounds will be largely based on a rating from the police and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority.

Clubs will also have to sign up to a medical protocol, put together by the Premier League doctors' group and the League's medical adviser, which will be phased in as the situation changes.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March but all clubs remain committed to playing the 92 remaining fixtures of 2019-20 and there was no discussion about voiding the season.

It is understood that overall the Project Restart plans were well received by clubs, but elements that were challenged will be worked on.

The PFA and LMA will be tasked with carrying out a consultation of players and managers.

There will be a meeting of clubs following the government's review of the lockdown restrictions next week, but this will not take place on Thursday.

If training is resumed before social distancing rules are relaxed, BBC Sport understands players will be tested for coronavirus twice a week and would be screened for symptoms every day. All tests would be carried out by health professionals at a drive-through NHS testing facility that each club would have access to. Training grounds will be optimised for social distancing and high hygiene levels.

In addition:

Players must arrive at training grounds in kit and wear masks at all times.

They must not shower or eat on the premises. If clubs want to provide players with food, it must be delivered as a takeaway to players' cars.

Only essential medical treatment would be allowed, with all medical staff in full PPE.

All meetings and reviews must take place virtually and off-site.

'Litigation inevitable'

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table

Leading sports lawyer Nick de Marco told BBC Sport any decision made will need to be a "compromise" but "it's inevitable there will be litigation arising from it".

"It's impossible to reach a decision that will please everybody. The legal issues and of course the health issues are the main determining factors at the moment," added De Marco.

He said there are "four big legal issues" which would involve broadcasters, sponsors, clubs and individual players.

Those could include disputes over value for money if the season is not completed, as well as disagreements over who is awarded the title, who is relegated and who is promoted.

"There's also the fundamental health problem. What if players don't feel that it's safe to return?" he added.

De Marco also said there was a "very big problem" regarding player contracts as "nothing is preventing them" from walking out if it expires before the season is completed.

"You could have a player playing for a club one week and a rival the next week," he said.